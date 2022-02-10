Bengals defense wants to keep the turnovers coming

Getty Images

The Bengals won three one-score games in the AFC playoffs to advance to the Super Bowl and a late takeaway by their defense was a part of each victory.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt picked off Raiders quarterback at the goal line to seal a Wild Card round win, linebacker Logan Wilson came up with an interception to set up Evan McPherson‘s game-winning field goal against the Titans, and safety Jessie Bates deflected a Patrick Mahomes pass to cornerback Eli Apple in overtime of their win over the Chiefs.

They’ve forced four other postseason turnovers and Apple said on Wednesday that “we like that” it has come down to the defense making those kinds of plays. Pratt echoed his teammate’s feeling about the defense’s role in the run to the Super Bowl.

“Each game came down to the defense making a huge play,” Pratt said. “Defense wins championships. . . . All the guys in the locker room are prepared for the moment. As a defensive player, you want to be on the field to make that play to change the game or win us the game. I think we showed the last three games that the defense is ready to keep on making plays and win the game.”

The Rams turned the ball over four times in their divisional round win over the Buccaneers, which allowed Tampa to make it a game after falling behind 27-3, but they’ve only had one other giveaway in the postseason. If the Bengals defense can change that, they’ll have boosted their chances of winning the game once again.