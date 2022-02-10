Bengals had “last big work day” before Super Bowl LVI

Getty Images

The Bengals have spent nearly two weeks preparing to play in Super Bowl LVI against the Rams and the hay is almost entirely in the barn.

It was hot at Thursday’s practice at UCLA’s Drake Stadium, but head coach Zac Taylor said that his players “did a great job hydrating” during the final full work day before they’ll take the field at SoFi Stadium. Friday’s practice will be scaled down as the team keeps an eye on making sure the players are fresh as possible for Sunday.

“We got one more red-zone day tomorrow just to perfect some things, but these guys have been aware of the plan for two weeks now, so they’re very confident,” Taylor said, via pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “Today was the last big work day. Tomorrow is much lower volume as these guys get their legs back underneath them and get ready to play.”

Taylor said the team has done an “outstanding job” of avoiding the distractions that can arise around the Super Bowl and they’ll only need to keep that up a little while longer with the weekend nearly here.