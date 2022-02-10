C.J. Uzomah again vows to play Sunday, but Zac Taylor can’t say for certain

Getty Images

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah remained out of practice again Wednesday as he continued to rehab his sprained MCL. But Uzomah reiterated Thursday that he expects to play Sunday.

“I feel good, as good as I can given the circumstance,” Uzomah said. “Again, in my head I’m not missing the biggest game of my life. We’ll see how it feels today when I go out there, but we’re having really big strides in the right direction. I’m looking forward to getting out there with the squad today.”

The team’s practice report later today will reveal if Uzomah can return to at least a limited practice today. He has not practiced since being carted off after only nine snaps in the AFC Championship Game.

Uzomah is a key cog in the Bengals’ offense, with 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season and 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first two playoff games.

So Bengals coach Zac Taylor hopes to have Uzomah against the Rams.

“It’s hard to say for certain that he’ll play on Sunday, but it’s been positive so far this week,” Taylor said. “We’ll see where he is today and tomorrow to make those decisions. But again, he’s a tremendous asset for us this year. Tight ends, they’ve got to play a big role in all three phases — pass game, run game, protections. He’s always ready to play on special teams when needed as well. Again, he’s just been a valuable player on our team. We’ve got a lot of guys who are similar to him, similar mindsets. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to help this team win games, and C.J. certainly embodies that.”

Uzomah played in only two games in 2020 before tearing an Achilles.