Cam Akers returns to a full practice; Tyler Higbee remains out

Rams running back Cam Akers returned to a full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Akers left the NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury and later returned, but he played only 30 of 77 snaps with Sony Michel playing 44.

Receiver Van Jefferson (knee) also was upgraded from limited in Wednesday’s walk-through to a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) had a limited practice, his first practice since straining a pectoral muscle late in the divisional round victory over the Buccaneers. He was inactive for the NFC title game.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same as Wednesday, and that’s bad news for tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee remained out of practice with a knee injury.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (quadriceps) had full practices as did defensive back Grant Haley (quadriceps), safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (elbow).