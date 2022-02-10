Carson Palmer: It’s demoralizing to get sacked as much as Joe Burrow, but he stays cool

Getty Images

The Bengals have drafted a quarterback first overall twice: In 2003, when they took Carson Palmer, and in 2020, when they took Joe Burrow. Palmer eventually became disgruntled in Cincinnati and forced his way out, and some would say Burrow has good reason to be disgruntled about the offensive line he’s playing behind. But Burrow has never shown any frustration.

With Burrow now in the Super Bowl, Palmer says he’s impressed with how easily Burrow seems to shake it off when he gets hit.

“Love everything about him,” Palmer said, via Bengals.com. “Very level-headed. It’s demoralizing to get sacked that many times . . . that takes an emotional toll on everybody . . . but you never felt that way watching him play. He was cool. He was calm. The offensive line believed in him. They knew the defense would get a stop. There’s a great belief and great energy in that magic. Just enough to get this team past all those All-Pros and All-Stars I hope.”

Burrow was sacked an NFL-high 51 times during the regular season, and he’s been sacked 12 more times in three playoff games. But he’s still standing, and leading his team to the Super Bowl.