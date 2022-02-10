CeeDee Lamb relives quarterback draw late in playoff loss to the 49ers

Posted by Charean Williams on February 10, 2022, 4:10 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Eight NFL teams have won their franchise’s first Super Bowl title since the Cowboys last appeared in the big game to end the 1995 season. The Bengals could be the ninth.

The Cowboys thought they had the team to do it this season . . . as they did in 2020 and 2019 and . . .

Dallas was the only home team that lost in the wild card round of the 2021 postseason, running out of time in a failed comeback attempt against the 49ers.

The Cowboys were out of timeouts with 14 seconds left when offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called for a quarterback draw to try to get close enough for a better play than a Hail Mary. Prescott ran 17 yards to the San Francisco 24, and the Cowboys scrambled to the line to try to spike the ball before time ran out. They got the spike off but with no time for another play.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb relived the play during an appearance on PFT Live on Thursday.

“Honestly, I didn’t like how . . .,” Lamb said. “I mean, we ran the draw. He got farther than a lot of us expected. He got a lot farther than a lot of us expected. So by him going down, and then understanding the time clock. The ref had to touch the ball. I’m not blaming the ref. I’m just saying that’s a key factor also. The ref has to touch the ball before the ball is snapped. I didn’t like the lackadasical (the umpire) was moving with. We all know that the clock is running. He’s sliding in bounds. It’s under 10 seconds. Like, bro, we need some urgency. You know? Honestly, we ran out of time, but I think it was the right call.”

Lamb said the Cowboys practice two-minute situations “a lot,” but not that particular play.

The Cowboys, though, believe they had enough time to run the draw, spike the ball and have enough time left for one play to the end zone to win the game. They blame umpire Ramon George for not spotting the ball quickly enough.

“You would think the umpire understands it as well as we do,” Lamb said. “We know the umpire that’s behind us, behind the whole play, he has to touch the ball. He’s required to touch the ball every play just about. So understanding what’s at stake, like, we have to get the ball down. We know we had time for one play rather it’s out of bounds or in bounds, get down and spike the ball. Regardless of the situation, we knew we had to spike the ball.”

Former Saints coach Sean Payton and former NFL executive Scott Pioli are among those who have questioned the play call, Prescott for not sliding earlier and Prescott for handing the ball to center Tyler Biadasz rather than to the official.

No matter, the Cowboys now are where they have been the previous 25 offseasons: Trying to figure out how to get back to the Super Bowl.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “CeeDee Lamb relives quarterback draw late in playoff loss to the 49ers

  1. Great play, except the part where you have to count on a 60-year-old ref to run a 4.3 40 while trying to bust through five 300-pounders to get to the ball in time.

  2. Blaming the officials is for losers, which in this case the Cowboys were. The referee doesn’t practice this play with you, so don’t leave your fate to an official at the end of the game when you need everything to go perfectly. Get over it Lamb, the play call stinks and Dallas lost it for this and any other number of stupid things they did all throughout the game.

  3. Your quarterback handed the ball to the wrong person. That is not the umpire’s fault

  4. Hindsight comment by Lamb. It turns out it wasn’t the right call. I would be willing to bet he, and Dak, didn’t know the ref “HAD” to touch the ball before the snap. Maybe no one on Dallas did. Sure looked that way. Its easy to blame a slow ref for the failed play but it would have been prudent to alert that ref before the play so maybe he is more urgent. Its Dallas so it can’t be their own fault right?…

  6. Did he watch the tape? The ref was trying to get around the lineman, who also didn’t know the rule. The ref did all he could do to get around them. He’s definitely a Dallas cowboy blame everybody but yourself.

  8. Nope, it was definitely the refs fault. I’ve seen several plays since the Cowboy game when the team is trying to line up and spike the ball. InI every instance the ref is right there to receive the ball from the ball carrier. Every time. None of them were 30 yards from the play when the ball carrier gets off the ground.

  9. If we need to assign blame…..allow me:

    34% is on Kellen Moore for calling a draw play with no timeouts remaining.
    33% is on Dak for running too far before sliding.
    33% is on Dak for handing the ball to his Center.

    0% is on the 60 year old Ref for not placing it quickly enough.

  10. This is a part of the genius that Jerry Jone is.Here we are, weeks later after a dumb play, still talking about the Cowboys. We fell for it again.

  11. The official line, from McCarthy on down, is that it was the right call. It wasn’t the right call. It was one of the worst calls in recent memory. But to focus on that single play detracts from the fact that the Cowboys were soundly beaten and only have this fig leaf of an excuse because the Niners committed a number of errors to let them back into the game late. Get over it. Save your breath. Perform next year, Cowboys. Nobody cares about these excuses.

  12. I’m a Cowboys fan and I’m not blaming the ump. The Ump didn’t put you in the position to be down that much at that part of the game. The Ump didn’t call the play and put you in a position to cut it that thin. The Ump isn’t the one that didn’t get down sooner or hand the ball to the center. Man up, you guys did it to yourselves….and your fans.

  13. Was he saying the refs made the right call to end the game? If so that’s a mature response. If he saying the QB draw was the right call then he’s a moron.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.