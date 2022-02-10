Chris Kiffin returning to Browns after leaving for Ole Miss last month

Getty Images

The Browns did not hire a new defensive line coach after Chris Kiffin left the team to join his brother Lane’s staff at Ole Miss last month and it turns out that they’re not going to have to hire anyone to replace Kiffin.

Chris Low of ESPN was the first to report that Kiffin has had a change of heart about his move to the collegiate ranks as a co-defensive coordinator. Kiffin will be leaving the SEC school and returning to Kevin Stefanski’s staff in Cleveland.

Kiffin joined the Browns after Stefanski was hired ahead of the 2020 season. He had previously been a pass rush specialist for the 49ers and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett posted 28 sacks in Kiffin’s first two seasons with the team.

The Browns have seen assistant defensive line coach Jeremey Garrett and assistant special teams coach Doug Colman leave the team this offseason, but Kiffin’s reversal leaves them with one less spot to fill.