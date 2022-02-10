Cooper Kupp wins offensive player of the year

Getty Images

No one benefitted more from the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford than Cooper Kupp. In his first four seasons, his single-season highs came in 2019 when he 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2021, Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Only Michael Thomas had more catches (149) and only Calvin Johnson had more receiving yards (1,964).

Kupp claimed the first receiving triple crown in more than a decade and only the fifth in history.

He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for the first time in five seasons, and on Thursday night at NFL Honors, Kupp was awarded with the league’s offensive player of the year award. He is only the third wideout to win the award.

Kupp received 35 of the 50 votes, with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor getting 10, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady three and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers two.

Kupp gets a chance to continue his outstanding season Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. A Super Bowl MVP award would cap a season to remmember for Kupp.