Deebo Samuel will let his agent, Kyle Shanahan, and John Lynch worry about his contract

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has become one of the best players in the NFL. And the time has come for him to get paid for it.

With three years under his belt and another season to go before free agency, the time has come for Samuel to get his reward. He visited PFT Live earlier this week, and we asked him to address this important aspect of NFL business.

“I’m going to let my agent and [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and [G.M.] John [Lynch] handle that,” Samuel said.

It’s a smart approach. It’s the only approach. Samuel needs to focus on the things that he can control. He can’t control his contractual situation.

He deserves to get paid. A lot. He’s a great receiver who enhances his worth by carrying the ball as a running back. It increases his value, without question.

The question becomes whether the two sides can work out a deal before the 2022 season, or whether it will happen during or after the 2020 campaign. The 49ers have the franchise tag at their disposal, and Samuel most likely would be tagged as a receiver, which is far more lucrative than being tagged as a running back.

His dual role cries out for a new contract without having to play the franchise-tag game. We’ll see whether the 49ers get it done, or whether the 2022 season will unfold without Samuel getting the reward he clearly has earned.