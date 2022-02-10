Derrick Henry: I’m still not over losing to the Bengals

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry was able to recover from his foot injury that required surgery in time to play in the club’s divisional-round matchup against the Bengals.

But Henry was not effective enough in that game to lead Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game, rushing for just 62 yards on 20 carries in the 19-16 loss on Jan. 22.

In Los Angeles for the Super Bowl festivities, Henry told Jim Wyatt of the team’s website that he’s still bothered by losing to the Bengals.

“When I see anything about football, whether I am watching TV or see something on my phone about football, it brings that sick feeling back,” Henry said. “While I’m here, you just have to deal with it the best you can. It still hurts.

“I am still not over the fact that we lost, and we’re not here. It will replay in my head until we get back to football, which is going to be a while. But yeah, it still replays in my head every single day. I wanted [to win the Super Bowl] bad, and I know all of my teammates wanted it bad. Everybody was shocked when we lost. So that will be in my head until I am able to strap up again and play in a game.”

Henry added that he felt like he wasn’t at his best during that playoff loss.

“I am pissed off about it, and I will be pissed off about it,” Henry said. “I can’t wait to play football again.”

Though he played only eight games this season, Henry rushed for 937 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2021.