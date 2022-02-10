Eric Dickerson tells the story about his Texas A&M Trans Am

Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson has plenty of great stories, many of which are chronicled in his autobiography, Watch My Smoke.

He visited with us recently at the Super Bowl set of PFT Live. We asked him to tell, once and for all, the story of the Trans Am he got from Texas A&M, even though he ultimately didn’t go to school there.

“I’ll say this much —- it’s some truth to that story,” Dickerson told Chris Simms and me. “I’ve always said my grandmother bought that Trans Am. And my grandmother did buy the Trans Am. . . . My grandmother — they got a new car like every three years. They knew I wanted this car, and A&M was pushing hard, talking to everybody in my family. They had me go down to [the dealership] right there off of I-10 and said, ‘Hey, I wanted to look at a car.’ I go down there with them and make a long story short, they come back like, ‘OK, here’s the keys.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ They’re like, ‘Just take the car.’ I’m like, ‘Cool, I get a new car?’

“I got the car and I won’t forget I asked my mom I said, ‘Momma, how did they get this car?’ She said, ‘Don’t you worry about it. Know this here, you’re not going to get in any trouble behind this car.’ I said, ‘OK.’ Years later after I finished playing pro football, I asked my grandmother I said, ‘Why did I get that car?’ She said, ‘Eric, we paid for that car. We paid for the car — and then gave us money back for the car.’ That was it. They gave them the cash back. So that’s it.”

Dickerson ultimately chose SMU over Texas A&M. SMU ended up losing its entire program for two years due to rampant violations. Obviously, they weren’t the only ones funneling things of value to the people who actually the ones who are making the money for the sport.