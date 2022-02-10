Final (for now) Tom Brady touchdown pass will be auctioned soon

USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has retired. We think.

If he has, his final touchdown pass happened in the divisional round loss to the Rams. Specifically, he threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mike Evans.

And, yes, Evans threw the ball into the stands.

The folks at Lelands.com will be offering the ball to the highest bidder in a process that opens on Sunday and lasts for four weeks.

Evans accidentally threw the ball that became Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass into the stands during the regular season, sparking a controversy that fueled the NFL news cycles for a couple of days. Should the fan have refused to give it back? Did he get enough for it?

This time around, there was no effort to get it back. Brady, if he wants it, will have to pay for it.

Or he’ll need to unretire and throw at least one more touchdown pass, minimizing the significance of the one that will be auctioned soon.