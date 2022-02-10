Gus Bradley excited to take over Colts defense with “Pro Bowl player at every position group”

USA TODAY Sports

New Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley knows he’s taking over a unit that already has some key stars to work with in place.

Via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Bradley expressed his excitement in joining the Colts and taking over a defense that had players make the Pro Bowl from each level of the defense in 2021.

“The truth of the matter is there’s a Pro Bowl player at every position group – the D-Line, the linebackers and the DBs,” Bradley said. “When you have that, it takes a skillset, a presence, hard work and a mentality to reach that level. And to have that at each position group is unique to walk into a situation like that.”

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II all made the Pro Bowl this season as part of a defensive unit that finished the season tied for ninth in points allowed at 21.5 points per game.

Bradley spoke highly of the job down by his predecessor — new Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus — and said that he’s looking to build upon the base that is already in place.

“We want an effort-based defense,” Bradley said, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “We want great enthusiasm, which I think is important on the field. Great energy, great toughness — mentally and physically tough — and the final thing is a defense that plays smart, makes good decisions. It’s play fast and ball out. It’s not complicated.”