Joe Burrow wins comeback player of the year over Dak Prescott

Getty Images

Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott both had remarkable comeback seasons.

In the end, voters for the Associated Press’ comeback player of the year decided Burrow’s was more remarkable. Burrow was the winner of the award announced Thursday night at NFL Honors.

He received 28 votes to 21 for Prescott. Chargers defensive back Derwin James received the other vote.

Burrow tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 10 of his rookie season but was back for the opening weekend.

Burrow led the league with a 70.4 passer rating, passing for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Bengals won the AFC North and went 10-6 in the 16 games Burrow started.

Prescott had a dislocated and compound fracture of his right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season, requiring immediate surgery. He required a second surgery in December to strengthen his ankle but returned to break Tony Romo’s team record for touchdown passes and led the Cowboys to the NFC East title.