Jonathan Allen’s “ask me anything” on Twitter triggers a Hitler brouhaha

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2022, 9:54 AM EST
On Wednesday, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen decided to kill some time with by inviting his Twitter followers to “ask me anything.” The first question should have been to himself: “Do you really want to do this?”

Allen was asked to name three people with whom he’d like to have dinner. He said, “Granddad, Hitler, and Michael Jackson.”

Allen defended the decision to include Hitler. “He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did,” Allen said. “I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.”

The answers triggered a social-media firestorm, and for good reason. Allen later deleted the tweets and apologized: “Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said. I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!”

He clearly didn’t mean anything by it. It was just the latest example of how things can quickly go haywire on social media, regardless of someone’s intentions.

Frankly, we had ignored it and didn’t plan to write about it. But because it showed up pretty much everywhere else, we decided to chime in.

Here’s our take: It was stupid, Allen admitted it was stupid, and now we can all wait for the next stupid thing someone says or does on social media.

  2. I’m no Hitler historian but I’m pretty sure Hitler was not a military genius. He had some smart moves but as the war went on and his health and mental state declined rapidly, his decisions were the main reason Germany lost the war.

  3. It wasn’t stupid. There have been countless pieces of writing and media dedicated to the examination of the evil and madness behind that terrible man – what would be so wrong about wanting to examine that straight from the source? The truth of the matter is that histrionics have made people so reactionary and braindead that this sort of thing gets instantly warped and abused. Don’t condemn Allen in the slightest – condemn the people whose reactions are inappropriate.

  6. I agree Mike. Let’s not vilify the guy for saying something stupid. He deleted the tweet, apologized and probably learned a valuable lesson. Move on.

  9. This was blatantly and obviously easy to avoid. Even if you’re as stupid as his answer and subsequent explanation suggests, why publicly expose that level of ignorance?

  10. I think Hitler was the personification of the devil. But I also would be interested in finding out what his influences were and finding out how he justified the mass killing of other humans.

  11. He said he would want to ask Hitler why he did what he did with the expectation he would get honest answers from the source. What is wrong with that? What a sensitive world we live in.

  14. As a historian, I can assure you he was no military genius. He made his generals crazy because he believed he was and did stupid stuff, like refusing to withdraw from Stalingrad in winter for example. But would he be an interesting dinner companion. Sure!

  15. Come on people. Allen didn’t say he LIKED or SUPPORTED what Hitler did. He just said he’d pick his brain to try and find out why he did what he did (sounds like he doesn’t like what Hitler did) and his military tactics because he’s a military buff. This should be a non-story. People making a mountain out of a mole hill.
    Was is STUPID? YES. But move on……He had no bad intentions.

