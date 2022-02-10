Jonathan Allen’s “ask me anything” on Twitter triggers a Hitler brouhaha

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen decided to kill some time with by inviting his Twitter followers to “ask me anything.” The first question should have been to himself: “Do you really want to do this?”

Allen was asked to name three people with whom he’d like to have dinner. He said, “Granddad, Hitler, and Michael Jackson.”

Allen defended the decision to include Hitler. “He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did,” Allen said. “I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.”

The answers triggered a social-media firestorm, and for good reason. Allen later deleted the tweets and apologized: “Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said. I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!”

He clearly didn’t mean anything by it. It was just the latest example of how things can quickly go haywire on social media, regardless of someone’s intentions.

Frankly, we had ignored it and didn’t plan to write about it. But because it showed up pretty much everywhere else, we decided to chime in.

Here’s our take: It was stupid, Allen admitted it was stupid, and now we can all wait for the next stupid thing someone says or does on social media.