Kayvon Thibodeaux, Rams fan, doesn’t want to play for the Rams for one specific reason

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2022, 9:26 AM EST
Oregon v Washington
With the Rams strategically avoiding the use of any and all first-round picks, they won’t have a chance to select Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. And that’s good news for Thibodeaux.

A native of Los Angeles and a Rams fan, Thibodeaux told PFT Live on Wednesday that he doesn’t want to play for the Rams, for one specific reason: state income taxes.

In California, the current maximum tax rate is 12.3 percent. For Thibodeaux, his rookie contract will be a fixed amount based on draft position, with no ability to negotiate a higher amount to make up for the state income taxes.

That’s another reason for Thibodeaux to hope the Jaguars choose him over Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. In Florida, the state income tax rate remains zero-point-zero.

The Lions have the second pick. Michigan’s tax rate is 4.25 percent.

The Texans choose third. Texas, like Florida, does not pocket-picking by way of state income tax.

If Thibodeaux slides past three, that could be a problem. The Jets and Giants have the fourth and fifth picks, respectively. New Jersey’s maximum rate is 10.75 percent.

If he makes it to No. 6, North Carolina has a 5.25-percent rate.

Although the tax rate of a player’s new home state doesn’t apply to every penny earned (for road games, the tax rate in the state where the game is played applies), the signing bonus will be the biggest chunk of Thibodeaux’s rookie contract. It will be taxed at the rate applicable to the state where the check is issued.

So what does that mean in dollars and cents? Last year, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence received a signing bonus of $24.1 million. He paid nothing in state income tax.

Jets quarterback Zack Wilson, the second pick, was paid signing bonus of $23.5 million. He surrendered $2.52 million of that amount to New Jersey.

Likewise, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, the third pick, landed a signing bonus of $22.1 million. He paid a whopping $2.71 million to California.

21 responses to “Kayvon Thibodeaux, Rams fan, doesn’t want to play for the Rams for one specific reason

  2. It’s awesome that Florida and Texas don’t have income tax. The only drawback being that you’d have to live in Florida or Texas. Not sure that’s worth it. Certainly not Florida, gives me the heebie jeebies just thinking about it lol.

  4. Smart guy. Imagine if the Jags do draft him and he donates half his tax savings to charity. That would make a much bigger impact on the world than feeding the taxman.

  7. I have always thought that this gives teams in some states a competitive advantage over others. In my opinion, they should adjust the salary cap by state to account for this. That’s still not clean cut because of the home / road splits, but it would at least level the field somewhat.

  8. The career-shortening prospects of going to a worse team probably far outweigh the modest losses from additional taxes.

  10. Good to see a young person taking personal finance seriously.

    6 or so years ago there was a Marlins player who signed a $100 million contract and originally wanted a no trade clause. The marlins paid him a few mil more just to get rid of the clause and he agreed. A year later he was traded to Toronto. The guy lost MILLIONS

  12. Cry me a river these poor young millionnaires. Having to contribute to society such a tragedy.

  14. kevpft says:
    February 10, 2022 at 10:02 am
    The career-shortening prospects of going to a worse team probably far outweigh the modest losses from additional taxes.

    __________________

    I’d bet on the Jaguars being more successful 5 years from now, than the Rams, who have very little young talent to speak of.

    Nothing modest about 12.5% tax rate when your earning 100’s of millions.

  15. Florida would have to pay me a great deal of money for me to want to live there. Ditto Texas.
    ——

    Same here but CA and NY. Fly over states in my book.

  16. It’s possibly short-sighted. A lot of athletes get other opportunities outside of football by being in NY/LA. It also would be better to play on a winning team in a higher tax state than a losing team in a lower tax state.

  17. CA is a sinking ship with all of the decorative trim still intact, so it just looks nice while it goes down.

  18. One reason to not want to live in California, and about 5,000 reasons to not want to live in Texas.

  19. And Florida still has a budget surplus; DeSantis has created programs to reward teachers and first responders with it. 5th fastest growing state in the union in 2021, behind just North Dakota, Texas, Utah and Colorado. 68% of new residents earn $100,000/year or more. It’s not a coincidence that successful people want to live here.

  20. States with no income tax generally zap people with higher sales taxes. Another way to help the rich while putting more of a burden on those near the bottom.

