Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: No updates, but we’ve been in communication

Getty Images

After the Packers were knocked out of the playoffs by the 49ers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t share a specific timeline for a decision about his plans for next season but said that he would be “respectful of the organization” needing to know where things stood heading into free agency.

There’s still more than a month before free agency gets underway and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said from Thursday night’s NFL Honors that there’s nothing new to share regarding Rodgers’ status.

“There’s no updates but yeah, absolutely, we’re in communication,” LaFleur said. “Had a good few days after the season to sit down and really kinda try to digest the season. Just gonna let him go through his process, but, certainly, we’re all hopeful to have him back in Green Bay.”

LaFleur added that he’s also hopeful that Rodgers will retire as a Packer, but the third option would be for Rodgers to push for a move to another team. Retirement might have the longest odds for Rodgers, who is expected to be named MVP at the NFL Honors show on Thursday, but the wait for clarity on his plans will continue.