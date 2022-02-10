Micah Parsons wins defensive rookie of the year unanimously

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was a lock to win defensive rookie of the year. The only question was whether he would win defensive player of the year.

Parsons was that good as a rookie.

Parsons was honored at NFL Honors on Thursday night, making his defensive rookie of the year award official. There wasn’t even a second as Parsons received all 50 votes.

He is the first Cowboys player to win the award.

Parsons finished second to Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt in defensive player of the year voting. Watt received 42 votes, with Parsons getting five.

Parsons had a chance to break Javon Kearse’s rookie sacks record but missed Week 17 after testing positive for COVID-19. He finished with 13 sacks, tied for third-most for a rookie in NFL history. Kearse had 14.5 sacks as a rookie and Aldon Smith 14. Dwight Freeney and Reggie White both had 13.

The 12th overall choice made 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 67 quarterback pressures. He lined up all over the place, playing 374 snaps in the defensive line, 498 at linebacker, 29 at cornerback and one at safety, according to the Cowboys.

Parsons made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro.