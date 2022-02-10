Mike Hilton on Cooper Kupp: He’s expected to win one-on-one, my mission is to stop him

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been one of the toughest players to stop in the entire NFL this season and Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton will be the last guy to get a shot at holding him in check.

Hilton plays in the slot for the Bengals and expects to see a lot of Kupp in Super Bowl LVI. Hilton told reporters in Los Angeles that he feels “like we’re the best two slots in the game” and that they’ll “get the space to go out there and prove” who wins the battle at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

“He’s just deceptive,” Hilton said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “He knows how to switch tempos, slow his feet down and create separation for himself . . . That’s their go-to guy, and he’s expected to win his one-on-one. But I know what I can do. That’s going to be my mission this week.”

The Hilton-Kupp battle won’t determine the outcome of the Super Bowl on its own, but a big win for Kupp would be bad news for the Bengals’ hopes of landing their first Lombardi Trophy.