Mike McDaniel: Always a competitive advantage when you run the ball well

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will hold his first press conference since joining the team on Thursday, but he sat down with the team’s website to outline some of his philosophies before meeting with the outside media.

The conversation came after the team shared a video of McDaniel’s phone conversation with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that featured McDaniel telling the quarterback that he plans to “get all that greatness” out of the 2020 first-round pick. McDaniel followed up on that by saying he’s excited about working with Tagovailoa, but he also made it clear that he’s not putting all of his eggs in one basket.

McDaniel said it is “extremely important” to run the ball well because being able to do so keeps the ball away from the other team and creates an advantage that can lead to wins.

“There’s a lot of people pretty excited about throwing the ball,” McDaniel said. “I think that does give an advantage to people that try and do know how to run the ball. . . . In football, because you have to have the ball to score unless, you turn it over, there will always be a competitive advantage if you run the ball.”

The Dolphins were 30th in rushing yards during the 2021 season while the 49ers — McDaniel’s previous team — were seventh. That got there with the help of wide receiver Deebo Samuel taking on a big role in the run game, so the Dolphins may also unveil some unconventional ways to juice up that side of their offensive attack heading into next season.