Mike McDaniel on input in personnel decisions: As much as I want to talk

After the Dolphins fired Brian Flores as their head coach last month, team owner Stephen Ross said that “an organization can only function if it’s collaborative and it works well together” before saying that was not the case during Flores’ three years with the team.

Those comments followed reports that Flores and General Manager Chris Grier didn’t work well together. Flores’ lawsuit against the team raises other questions about why his tenure ended after three years, but questions about working with Grier came up during new head coach Mike McDaniel’s press conference on Thursday.

Ross opened the press conference by saying that McDaniel will report to Grier, but McDaniel said he didn’t think that structure was a significant issue because Grier is “not interested in ego or agenda.” He said he and Grier have “the same vision in that we want to win football games” and that he anticipates having a lot of opportunities to weigh in on personnel matters.

“As much as I want to talk, I guess,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said that he had no red flags about accepting the Dolphins job related to the allegations Flores made in his lawsuit and that lack of trepidation extends to the prospect of working with Grier in Miami.