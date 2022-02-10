Report: Dolphins interviewing Curtis Johnson for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are interviewing former New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson for their offensive coordinator position, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Johnson has spent the last five years as an assistant with the Saints. He spent four years as a senior offensive assistant before adding wide receiver coaching duties last season. Johnson also spent one year coaching receivers with the Chicago Bears in 2016. It’s Johnson’s second stint with the Saints as he also served as a receivers coach from 2006-2011.

Johnson isn’t being retained as a part of the coaching staff with the Saints under new head coach Dennis Allen.

The Dolphins are looking for a new coordinator to join Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff in Miami. McDaniel is planning to serve as the team’s offensive play-caller regardless of whom they hire to fulfill the offensive coordinator role.

Between his first stint in the NFL with the Saints and his return to the league with the Bears in 2016, Johnson served as the head coach at Tulane University from 2012-15.

The Dolphins are also expected to interview Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for their offensive coordinator role.