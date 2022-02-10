Report: Jaguars hiring Press Taylor as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has found an offensive coordinator for his staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is hiring Press Taylor for that spot. Taylor was identified as a leading candidate for the spot after Pederson landed the job in Jacksonville.

Taylor, who is the brother of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, spent the 2021 season as a senior offensive assistant with the Colts and was on Pederson’s staff in Philadelphia for his entire five-year run as the Eagles head coach. He rose to the roles of quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator before Pederson was fired at the end of the 2020 season.

Jacksonville is also set to hire Jim Bob Cooter as their passing game coordinator and Phil Rauscher as their offensive line coach/run game coordinator.