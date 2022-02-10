Report: Ravens hire George Godsey as tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Ravens are hiring George Godsey as their tight ends coach, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

Godsey replaces Bobby Engram, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin.

Godsey was the Dolphins’ co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach last season. He shared coordinator duties with Eric Studesville.

Godsey joined the Dolphins as tight ends coach when Brian Flores was hired as head coach in 2019.

He has 11 years of NFL experience, having also previously worked for the Patriots, Texans and Lions.

Godsey was offensive coordinator of the Texans in 2015-16 and quarterbacks coach of the Lions in 2018. He also has spent time on the defensive side.