Report: Rod Marinelli planning to retire

Getty Images

One of the league’s longtime assistants has decided to hang it up.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Rod Marinelli has decided to retire.

Marinelli, 72, was most recently the Raiders’ defensive line coach for the last two seasons. He also served as the club’s interim defensive coordinator late in the 2020 season after Las Vegas fired Paul Guenther. He stuck around under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in 2021.

Marinelli began his time in the league as the Buccaneers defensive line coach in 1996 and was with the organization through the 2005 season. He was Detroit’s head coach from 2006-2008, presiding over the team’s 0-16 season.

He then worked for the Bears and Cowboys before reuniting with Jon Gruden in Las Vegas.