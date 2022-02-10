Report: Saints interviewing Robert Prince for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Robert Prince joined the Cowboys as their new receivers coach earlier this week but for how long?

The Saints are interviewing Prince for their offensive coordinator job on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Prince spent 2021 coaching receivers for the Texans. The previous seven years he was a receivers coach with the Lions and was acting head coach in 2020 when interim head coach Darrell Bevell was unable to coach due to COVID-19 protocols.

Prince also has coached with the Falcons, Seahawks and Jaguars.

He is slated to replace Adam Henry with the Cowboys if he doesn’t get the Saints’ offensive coordinator job.