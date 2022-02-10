Report: Texans are unlikely to hire a defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Last year, the Texans had Lovie Smith as their defensive coordinator.

But now that Smith is Houston’s head coach and still plans to call the defensive plays, the club may not use Smith’s former title in 2022.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Texans are unlikely to hire a defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. But with key spots still available on the staff, there’s a chance Houston will have to use the title. But the plan for now is to go without a coordinator.

Houston finished the 2021 season 27th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed.