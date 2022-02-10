Reports: Vikings hiring Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Vikings have to wait a little longer to officially name Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach, but they’re moving ahead with a key member of his staff.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings will hire Ed Donatell as their defensive coordinator. Word on Wednesday was that the team was heading in that direction after interviews with several other candidates.

Donatell spent the last three years as the Broncos defensive coordinator and has spent most of the last three decades as an assistant around the league.

There was word earlier this month that Donatell would join the Seahawks as a senior defensive assistant, but Seattle will now have to look elsewhere to fill out their staff around new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.