Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Bryant Young among Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2022 on Thursday night at NFL Honors.

No first-ballot players were honored, with DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester and Andre Johnson having to wait at least one more year before they are inducted into Canton.

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive lineman Bryant Young were elected as the Class of 2022.

The 49 selectors met virtually Jan. 18 to select the class, and Boselli, Butler, McNally, Seymour, Vermeil and Young learned of their election when a Hall of Famer knocked on their doors in late January. The families of Branch and Mills received the news in a phone call from Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

It was Mills’ 20th and final year on the ballot before going into the seniors pool. Boselli and Butler were elected in their 16th year of eligibility. Young waited 10 years and Seymour five.

Branch, the seniors candidate, was in his 32nd year of eligibility.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.