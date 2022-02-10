Sean McVay pleased with Rams’ last full-speed practice before Super Bowl LVI

Getty Images

Three days before Super Bowl LVI, Sean McVay was pleased with how hard the Rams went in practice today.

“This represented the last full-speed practice, with a lot of reps in all types of situations,” McVay said, via pool reporter Jarrett Bell. “Wanted to really see a great, complete practice. Hit a lot of different things. Good urgency.”

High winds at their normal practice facility led the Rams to move their practice to the Rose Bowl instead, and McVay said the elements were perfect for practice and that the conditions today are what they’re expecting at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

“No wind,” McVay said. “This is what SoFi will feel like, really. It was great to come out here. Guys had a really good bounce in their step.”

McVay said the whole Rams roster was ready to go.

“We’ve got the right kind of guys,” McVay said. “If you can’t get motivated to practice for the final game of the year, I don’t know what to tell you.”