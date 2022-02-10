T.J. Watt wins defensive player of the year

Getty Images

Aaron Donald had a chance to break a tie with Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt for the most defensive player of the year awards. The Rams defensive tackle could have won the award this season, which would have given him four for his career.

But voters for the Associated Press’ defensive player of the year award went with Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who tied the NFL’s single-season sacks record with 22.5. The NFL announced the results of the regular-season award during Thursday’s NFL Honors show.

Watt received 42 of the 50 votes, with Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons finishing second with five votes and Donald third with three.

It was the first defensive player of the year award for Watt, the younger brother of J.J. He finished third in 2019 to Stephon Gilmore and Chandler Jones and second in 2020 to Donald by seven votes.

This year was Watt’s year.

Watt played only 15 games this season, missing Weeks 3 and 11 with injuries and still led the league in sacks and tackles for loss (21). He had 39 quarterback hits.

Watt proved worth every penny of the four-year, $112 million deal he signed before the season and now trails his brother by only two DPOY trophies.