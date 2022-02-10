Tony Khan files to run for Congress

Getty Images

Tony Khan eventually will be running the Jaguars, unless his father, Shad, decides to cash out and move on from owning and operating an NFL team. In recent years, Tony Khan has focused most of his professional efforts on the family’s wrestling operation, AEW.

Now, he’s interested in another industry featuring over-the-top personalities, implausible storylines, and rigged outcomes.

Via Jacksonville Today, Tony Khan has filed to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Khan will run as a Democrat. The seat is currently held by John Rutherford, a Republican.

Most owners are Republican or at least lean toward conservative, especially when it comes to fiscal matters like paying taxes. Or not paying them.

The league currently is under Congressional scrutiny for the Washington investigation and the Brian Flores lawsuit. The ongoing spread of legalized gambling also could invite more and more pressure from Congress. So maybe it makes sense for NFL owners to have a direct voice in these matters, obvious conflict of interest notwithstanding.

First, Khan has to win the seat. Before that, he has to win his party’s nominations. Billionaires and/or the progeny of billionaires often have a hard time winning Democratic primaries.