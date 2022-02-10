Trey Lance: I’ll be ready to go Week 1

Getty Images

The 49ers haven’t officially moved on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo yet, but they are expected to do so early in the offseason in order to clear a path for 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance to take over as the team’s starter.

Lance made two starts as a rookie and didn’t look ready for the job in either appearance, but he should get a full offseason to immerse himself in the job and he said on NFL Network Thursday that he’ll be up to the task come the season opener.

“I’m going to be ready to go Week 1, without a doubt,” Lance said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m super excited for the opportunity. I feel like I learned a lot. I’ll continue to learn. But yeah, excited to get it going again.”

The reps Lance gets this offseason and preseason will be valuable to his development into the quarterback the 49ers believed he’d become when they traded up to take him third overall last year.