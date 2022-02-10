Zac Taylor says Bengals are prepared to practice and play in L.A. heat wave

Getty Images

The Bengals aren’t accustomed to the kind of heat they’re feeling during this week’s practices in Los Angeles, or the heat forecast for Super Bowl Sunday. But coach Zac Taylor is unconcerned.

The current forecast of 86 degrees for Sunday’s kickoff at SoFi Stadium would make it the highest temperature the Bengals have played in since Taylor became their head coach, as well as the hottest Super Bowl ever. Taylor said the Bengals have had no problems at practice.

“Hydrating as best we can,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com. “It’s just like the cold. What can you do? You go out there and manage it the best you can. We’re practicing in some good heat and I think our guys will be ready for it.”

Both teams have acknowledged that this week’s L.A. heat wave has required them to focus more on hydration and staying cool than they were expecting, but ultimately the heat is unlikely to be a significant advantage or disadvantage for either team on Sunday.