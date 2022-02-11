Andrew Whitworth has not decided whether or not to retire

Getty Images

There’s been discussion as to whether Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth will retire after every season since 2018.

Back when the Rams played in Super Bowl LIII, there was a thought that Whitworth could ride off into the sunset if Los Angeles beat New England.

Of course, neither of those things happened, as Whitworth has returned for three more seasons. But after turning 40 in December, things could be different for Whitworth after the Rams play the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Whitworth admitted Friday that he would have to seriously consider retirement if Los Angeles wins on Sunday.

“What an unreal way to walk off,” Whitworth said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “I don’t think there’s anything else I would have to do.”

Whitworth started his career as a Bengals second-round pick back in 2006. He played 11 seasons for Cincinnati before signing with L.A. as a free agent in 2017.

In some ways, it would be poetic for Whitworth to go out after a victory over the Bengals. But Whitworth said he’ll have to make that choice at some point after Sunday.

“I may have cried Wolf so many times that nobody will believe me when I actually do retire, but it’s gonna have to happen sometime,” Whitworth said. “No decision yet. We’ll see.”