Bills raising ticket prices for 2022 season

Getty Images

The Bills will be raising the cost of admission to Highmark Stadium for the 2022 season.

The team announced on Friday that season tickets will increase by an average of $11.57 per game. The average price for season tickets across regular and club seating will now be $113 per game while general admission will go up to $91.98.

“We think it’s fair market value,” Bills vice president of ticket sales and service Chris Colleary said. “We compare other teams’ prices; we compare our historical prices. We compare the value of that seat as a season ticket, the value as a single game. We evaluate every seat, every row. There are some seats that may go up $3 a game and there are others that might go up $20 a game. The seats that go up $20 a game might be in the first five rows of the 100-level compared to a seat in the 300 level. So, we factor all those things in it.”

Colleary also said that the team now has a waiting list of about 3,000 for season tickets and they may increase season ticket capacity as a result.