Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Next season we know that we can do it

Getty Images

The Chiefs fell just short of the Super Bowl this season, but running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire says he and his teammates are confident they’ll return a year from now.

Edwards-Helaire said today on PFT Live that as soon as the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game ended, his teammates were talking about why they believe they have what it takes to win that game next year.

“Next season we know that we can do it, we know that we can get the guys to come back next season, and we know we have the bond to do it,” Edwards-Helaire said.

The Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship Game four straight seasons, losing it twice, losing the Super Bowl once and winning the Super Bowl once. They’re a solid bet to make it to the AFC Championship Game again next season, but at this point the expectations are so high in Kansas City that anything short of the Super Bowl would be a disappointment.