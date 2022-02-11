DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t know what’s up with Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray‘s decision to scrub all evidence of the Cardinals from his social media has led to speculation about what message he might be trying to send.

Murray hasn’t said anything publicly and he doesn’t seem to have shared any thoughts with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins either. Hopkins offered a joking suggestion of why Murray might have cleansed his accounts during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“The only thing I could think [is] he wants to show off some new outfits for this upcoming season, he didn’t want you guys to look at the old ones,” Hopkins said, via Donnie Druin of SI.com.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk also said this week that he doesn’t know what’s up with Murray and the two wideouts are among a big group in Arizona that would love to have some idea of where things stand with the quarterback and the team.