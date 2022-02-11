DeAndre Hopkins felt “helpless” after knee injury sidelined him

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins had missed only two games in his first eight seasons. This season, he missed seven regular-season games and the team’s postseason loss to the Rams, first with a hamstring injury and then with a knee injury.

“That was probably one of the worst feelings I’ve had since playing in the NFL,” Hopkins said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Knowing your team needs you to get to where they need to get to, I was helpless. Sometimes I didn’t want to be around the facility. Sometimes I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I want to be around it just because I care so much about it.'”

Hopkins underwent surgery on his MCL, and, although he said he is ahead of schedule in his rehab, the three-time All-Pro wouldn’t have made it back this season even for the Super Bowl.

“It’s something I am not happy with, but that’s life, man,” Hopkins said. “I wish I could’ve helped the guys get to the Super Bowl this year. That was more hurtful than the injury itself.”

Hopkins finished with a career-low 42 receptions for a career-low 572 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns in 10 games. The Cardinals were at a loss — literally — without him.

“I don’t want to sit here and act like I have the answer for it, because I don’t,” Hopkins said. “What could help us get to the next step is everybody being on the same page.”

Having a healthy Hopkins back for 2022 will help the Cardinals’ cause as much as anything.