Derrick Henry on Ryan Tannehill: At this point, people are looking for a scapegoat

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 11, 2022, 10:04 AM EST
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill faced some significant criticism in the aftermath of Tennessee’s 19-16 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round.

But the Titans do not appear poised to look elsewhere for a quarterback, with General Manager Jon Robinson saying multiple times that Tannehill will remain the club’s signal-caller.

Running back Derrick Henry, who returned from a foot injury to play in the Titans’ lone postseason contest, also backed his quarterback in an interview this week with Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

“At this point, people are looking to find a scapegoat and want to blame someone,” Henry said. “We know what comes with the territory when you have high expectations, and you don’t meet that expectation. But that’s just what it is. Ryan has been in this league for a long time and he is a great player. We all take on the criticism — I take it on. It is a team sport, and not just one player.

“You just have to accept it for what it is, and you can’t let it get you down, and cause you to beat yourself up. You have to let it motivate you, and make you come back better. He has to know he has his teammates behind [him], and everybody else in the organization as well.”

Tannehill has been a difference-maker for the Titans since taking over as the starting quarterback midway through the 2019 season. But his touchdowns went from 33 in 2020 to 21 in 2021. And he doubled his interceptions from seven to 14.

Robinson noted that the Titans need to add depth at receiver. And having a healthy Henry for a full season will help. But Tannehill’s performance can also be better in 2022 for a Tennessee team that has gone one-and-done in the postseason for the last two years.

  1. Hes right, Henry wasnt the same when he came back and part of why they lost that game. Tannehill is okay.

  2. This loser has raided the NFL for millions upon millions starting in Miami as a busted pick by stupid Miami who can’t draft a QB to save its life, and he then cupcaked over to Tenn to hide behind Derrick Henry.

    Some of the worst QBs in NFL history would look good behind Henry carrying the ball 20+ times a game.

    This is like saying Joe Theismann was a good QB handing it off to John Riggins 25 times a game every week.

    No one should feel sorry for that bum. He’s lucky to even be making the atrocious amount of money he makes.

    One of the all time great heists in NFL history; Ryan Tannehill’s salary.

  4. It’s a kind of glass half empty / half full sort of thing. Yes it’s a disappointment that they lost the playoff game. But with the loss of DH early on and the constant turnover in players throughout the season I think it’s amazing they even got to the playoffs to begin with. And you have to give RT a lot of credit for getting them to that point. Yes, he had 7 more INTs than last year, but 4 of them were in one game earlier in the season and not all were solely his fault. But if you’re going to count INTs, you should also count how many 1rst downs he rushed for, how many rushing TD’s he scored, how many hits he took and still hung in there. Like DH said, everyone is looking for a scapegoat. I can’t help but wonder what the outcome of the playoff game would have been if they had stuck with what was working and not tried to rush back the players that had been out. I just hope they can keep the core team together for the 2022 season.

