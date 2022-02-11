Eric Weddle will be Rams’ defensive signal caller Sunday

Getty Images

Rams safety Eric Weddle‘s unexpected return to the field this postseason will culminate with him serving as the team’s defensive signal caller in Super Bowl LVI.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said on Thursday that Weddle will wear the green dot on his helmet signifying that he will be getting the play calls from the sideline against the Bengals. Linebacker Troy Reeder has been wearing it in the playoffs, but the switch sets Weddle up to play every snap for the second straight week.

That wasn’t what the Rams expected when Weddle was coaxed out of retirement following injuries to Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller, but Morris said that Weddle has shown he’s up to the task.

“We had set a bar for him, these expectations that he was going to be a ‘spell’ guy and then he evolved to where he could play a little bit more, so he takes some extended plays the next time we went out,” Morris said, via Jordan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “And then the last game, he went out and played every snap. And this game, he’s going to go out and hopefully play every snap, God willing.”

Weddle’s already said that he’s headed back to retirement after Sunday’s game and he’ll be in a crucial position on defense as he tries to go out with a victory.