Everson Griffen plans to keep playing

Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen had his 2021 season disrupted by a mental-health incident that played out on social media. He’s now doing better, and he hopes to keep his career going in 2022.

Griffen told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the Vikings (for now) pass rusher plans to continue his career.

“Yeah, of course I’m looking to play again this season,” Griffen said.

Griffen, 34, spent 10 seasons with the Vikings before splitting 2020 between the Cowboys and Lions. He re-signed with the Vikings in 2021.

Despite being a fan favorite in Minnesota, a regime change after a failed campaign could make it very hard for Griffen to return. He may have to tap into existing relationships, potentially following long-time Vikings assistant Andre Patterson to the Giants. Griffen told Tomasson that Patterson, who coached with the Vikings for eight years, “meant a lot to my career.”

Griffen had five sacks in nine games with the Vikings in 2021.