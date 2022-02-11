Giants announce their three coordinators

Getty Images

Reports of the Giants coordinators had trickled out since Brian Daboll was hired as the team’s head coach. But now they are all official.

New York announced on Friday that Mike Kafka will be the team’s offensive coordinator, Don “Wink” Martindale is the defensive coordinator, and Thomas McGaughey has been retained from the previous staff as special teams coordinator.

Kafka was previously the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He had been with the organization since 2017, rising from quality control coach.

“Mike obviously comes from [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid and a good system at Kansas City,” Daboll said, via Michael Eisen of the team’s website. “He was part of a winning program and culture. He did a great job in helping Patrick Mahomes develop. Played the position. Very smart, very thorough, very level-headed, and a good teammate.”

Martindale had been with the Ravens since 2012, first as the linebackers coach before a four-season stint as defensive coordinator.

“Wink is a very good communicator, has a good personality, is energetic and very passionate about the way his defense needs to play,” Daboll said. “Another good teammate.”

McGaughey is now with his third Giants head coach after also serving as special teams coordinator for Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge.

“I was very impressed with T-Mac’s overall knowledge of the kicking game and the things that we need to do to execute in that part of the game,” Daboll said. “He’s had a lot of experience, good evaluator and I would just say the same thing that I said about Mike and Wink – good communicator, detailed, and a good teammate.”