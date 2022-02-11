Ja’Marr Chase: Cooper Kupp’s game is like magic

Getty Images

Two of the game’s best receivers will be on opposite sidelines in Sunday’s game in Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp.

Chase was named the AP offensive rookie of the year at Thursday’s NFL Honors ceremony. Kupp received the AP offensive player of the year award.

The two will play one another for the first time in Super Bowl LVI and during his Friday press conference, Chase said he’s a big admirer of Kupp’s play.

“Cooper Kupp’s game is like magic, man,” Chase said Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “The way he plays, the way he gets in and out of his cuts, the way he sets defenders up — it’s crazy.”

Chase added that he’s listened to Kupp’s interviews and how he describes the way he sees coverages and wants to integrate that skill into his own game.

“Cooper Kupp’s at another level,” Chase said. “He’s at a level that I want to make.”

While Chase noted he doesn’t currently have a relationship with Kupp, he plans on getting with Kupp after Sunday’s contest to see if they can link up and get to know each other at some point in the near future.