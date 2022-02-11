Joe Burrow: I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to be the best quarterback in the NFL

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has his sights set on being the best in the NFL, and he knows which quarterbacks he has to pass to get there.

Burrow said today that he wants to be the best in the league, and that means raising his play to the level of the league MVP.

“Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron have been the three guys that are battling for that the last five years,” Burrow said. “I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best. He’s been doing it for a long time.”

Burrow doesn’t have a league MVP award, but on Sunday he has a chance to earn another award that Mahomes, Brady and Rodgers all have: Super Bowl MVP.