Johnny Hekker hoping for smaller role than he had in last Rams Super Bowl

Getty Images

Most players who are set to take the field on Sunday have dreamt of playing a central role in the Super Bowl, but Rams punter Johnny Hekker is an exception.

If Hekker’s on the field a lot against the Bengals, it will be a bad sign for the Rams’ chances of going home with the Lombardi Trophy. That was the case in Super Bowl LIII when Hekker punted nine times in a 13-3 Rams loss to the Patriots in Atlanta.

On Thursday, Hekker noted that was “not ideal” and said he’d be fine with making a cameo appearance this time around.

“I do really relish those games with one or two punts, just getting to watch our offense drive down the field and score points,” Hekker said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News.

The one exception to Hekker’s desire to be a small part of the game would be if the Rams decide to fake a punt. He’s 14-of-23 for 186 yards and a touchdown throwing the ball in the regular season and he completed his lone postseason attempt for 12 yards in the NFC Championship Game win over the Saints that sent the Rams to their last Super Bowl.