Justin Hinds, Kevin Koch complete Bears’ coaching hires

Getty Images

New Bears coach Matt Eberflus finalized his coaching staff Friday. The final two hires are Justin Hinds as assistant defensive line coach and Kevin Koch as a coaching assistant.

Hinds has never coached in the NFL but has 13 seasons of coaching experience, including the past 10 at the collegiate level. He worked at Western Carolina as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last season. Before that, Hinds served as defensive line coach at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania (2018) and Central Michigan (2019-20).

He also has worked at Wagner, Mississippi State, Florida and Valdosta State.

Koch joins the Bears after spending the past five seasons at Northwestern as a defensive graduate assistant (2017-18) and defensive quality control analyst (2019-21).