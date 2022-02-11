Mike Caldwell will be Jaguars defensive coordinator

Getty Images

There was word earlier this week that the Jaguars were working on a deal to make Mike Caldwell their defensive coordinator and that work is now done.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Caldwell has agreed to taking that spot on new head coach Doug Pederson’s staff in Jacksonville. The Jags also interviewed former Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Henderson this week.

Caldwell comes to the Jags after spending the last three seasons as the linebackers coach for the Buccaneers. He began his coaching career with the Eagles in 2008 and spent time on the staff with Pederson.

The Jaguars also settled on Press Taylor as their offensive coordinator and Heath Farwell as their special teams coordinator this week, so they’ve filled a trio of key spots on Pederson’s first staff.