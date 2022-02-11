NFL having “lots of conversations” about Sunday Ticket

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2022, 4:26 PM EST
NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl 50 - Walter Payton Man of the Year Press Conference
Getty Images

Few properties attract more fan curiosity than NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market viewing platform, exclusive to DirecTV since it debuted in 1994, could soon be on the move.

Appearing on CNBC (via Sports Business Daily), NFL executive V.P. and chief business officer Brian Rolapp said there have been “lots of conversations” with both “traditional companies and tech companies.” He added that the deal to be done entails more than just Sunday Ticket.

‘We’re looking for strategic partners for our owned and operated assets, which include the NFL Network and the Red Zone Channel,” Rolapp said. “We’re talking about some pretty interesting partnerships with NFL Films so we can increase the NFL Films presence on streaming platforms.”

Some believe that DirecTV will keep satellite rights, with a tech company landing Sunday Ticket — and also partnering with the league on NFL Network, etc.

Whatever happens, it’ll be happening this year. DirecTV’s deal runs through 2022.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “NFL having “lots of conversations” about Sunday Ticket

  1. Sunday ticket is the only thing keeping the satellite industry alive. Once it’s available anywhere else, Directv will go the way of Blockbuster video

  6. The NFL’s job is to suck as much money as it can from its fans. Sunday ticket is $300 for out of market Sunday afternoon games. I live in NC and root for the Ravens. I get 3 free local games, a Thursday game, a Sunday night and Monday night game. That leaves 9 Sunday games. I can only watch 2 of them live. Two games a week (most of which I have no interest in) for $300 or $17 a week. The games also include an abundance of commercials. Fans are also paying for games on the NFL Network, ESPN and Amazon through cable, satellite, streaming or Prime membership. We, the fans, are so lucky, such suckers.

  7. Bought DirectTV in 1994 when it came out with a $1,000 loan from my roommates dad. We had to install it ourselves or it would have been another grand. We called it “The Men’s Club” good times!

  8. Sigh…I don’t understand why it’s taking the NFL so long to simply offer team package and ala carte streaming options, regardless of location. They could basically charge whatever they want and most will gladly pay. It’s 2022, lets get it together NFL.

  9. Sigh…I don’t understand why it’s taking the NFL so long to simply offer a team package and and single game streaming options, regardless of location. They could basically charge whatever they want and most will gladly pay. It’s 2022, lets get it together NFL.

  13. I would pay for local team radio announcers synced with the TV broadcast. Why does nobody do this? If its about advertising, close caption the TV ads.

  14. I hope they consider that some of us that has Sunday Ticket now live in areas where consistent, high quality internet and cell service is crap. I hate the thought of streaming games that pauses for minutes at a time.

  15. Give me a cheap, fair streaming option for 1 team only, and I will buy it. Keep trying to charge a ridiculous amount and I will continue to stream it by other means that the NFL probably doesn’t like.

  16. The real question is whether Sunday Ticket will go exclusive to streaming. If DirecTV loses Sunday Ticket completely, they have to know they will lose a big chunk of their business.

    The other thing that will hurt DirecTV is they completely lose the Ticket is the loss of commercial accounts (bars etc).

    I still think DirecTV keeps it, but not as an exclusive.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.