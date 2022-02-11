NFL having “lots of conversations” about Sunday Ticket

Getty Images

Few properties attract more fan curiosity than NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market viewing platform, exclusive to DirecTV since it debuted in 1994, could soon be on the move.

Appearing on CNBC (via Sports Business Daily), NFL executive V.P. and chief business officer Brian Rolapp said there have been “lots of conversations” with both “traditional companies and tech companies.” He added that the deal to be done entails more than just Sunday Ticket.

‘We’re looking for strategic partners for our owned and operated assets, which include the NFL Network and the Red Zone Channel,” Rolapp said. “We’re talking about some pretty interesting partnerships with NFL Films so we can increase the NFL Films presence on streaming platforms.”

Some believe that DirecTV will keep satellite rights, with a tech company landing Sunday Ticket — and also partnering with the league on NFL Network, etc.

Whatever happens, it’ll be happening this year. DirecTV’s deal runs through 2022.