Odell Beckham regrets the way things ended in Cleveland

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out of Cleveland just after the trade deadline this season, and it all worked out well for him: He landed with the Rams, and now he’s in the Super Bowl. But Beckham said today that he doesn’t like the way his time with the Browns ended.

“One of the biggest regrets that I have about the way things ended is I just didn’t get — it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure and it’s kind of just like you go, that’s just it,” Beckham said. “One thing I’ve always been big on in my life is closure. Because I feel like if doors are not closed, they’re always still open. Just having to leave, leave these guys that are your brothers, you have lifetime friendships with, and it just happened so abruptly. A lot of things were out of my control. By the time I woke up, the video was already posted, it just was unfortunate. Sometimes things go that way in life and you just have to roll with the punches. I just think about, here I am now and just making the most of the opportunity that I have.”

Beckham may feel some regret, but the reality is, Beckham got everything he wanted: He wanted out of Cleveland, he wanted to play for a winner, and he got just that. The video Beckham referred to, an Instagram video posted by his father criticizing Baker Mayfield, didn’t just happen by accident.

In March, Beckham is slated to become a free agent, and he’ll have options about where he plays. But he indicated that he’d like to remain with the Rams. He has finally found a place where he’s happy. For now, anyway.